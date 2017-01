PRESCOTT — In solidarity with women worldwide, a Women’s March on Washington (WMW) in Prescott will be held at noon on the courthouse plaza on Jan. 21, the same day marches will occur in at least 200 U.S. cities and 50 cities in 20 other countries.

The marches will be one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as President. Other Women’s Marches in Arizona will be held in Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff and Sedona, according to a news release.

The grassroots protest grew out of an idea posted the day after the election by a Hawaiian grandmother, Teresa Shook, who said on Facebook, “I think we should march.” Evvie Harmon, co-founder of the WMW effort and global coordinator, said the viral post sparked a movement.

Organizers stepped up in states across the union and global organizers in Canada, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia and Norway joined the effort almost immediately. March tool kits were sent out to help women with the practical logistics, messaging groups formed, and weekly Skype calls enabled all global organizers to update and support each other. The Women’s March on London organizers helped several other countries plan events.

A planning meeting for the Prescott march has been scheduled for Jan. 11 at noon at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Church hall. For information, contact Beitel at gpbeitel30@gmail.com. A Facebook page has also been set up with information about the Women’s March on Washington in Prescott. So far, 176 women have expressed interest.

“Donald Trump’s election really felt like the last straw,” said London organizer Emma McNally. “The Women’s March on Washington was just starting up and within a couple of days a group of women in London had found each other to start one here. We immediately started to contact organizations, groups, individuals across all areas of social struggle: poverty, misogyny, racism, the environment - wherever people are fighting back against inequality and injustice.”

The Prescott march was organized by Pat Beitel, who with several other women has been motivated to speak out against Trump’s sexism, violence toward women and efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, which provides services for poor women. Others are protesting how women are still paid less than men while suffering sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

“The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us - women, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths particularly Muslim, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished and survivors of sexual assault,” according to the website for the Women’s March.