Pet Focus: Miss Kitty's Pet of the Week - Tippy girl

Hi, Tippy here. I am a 3 1/2-year-old grey-and-white girl with green eyes.

My hair is soft and fluffy and I love to have it brushed. I also have a very sweet disposition. I am the mother of Annie, who is also at Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

I like to play fetch with crumpled up paper and enjoy rubbing up against legs, toys, doors and scratching posts - you name it.

If you would like to see Tippy, call 928-445-5411 for an appointment or stop by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 302 N. Alarcon St. in Prescott (Alarcon and Sheldon) on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

