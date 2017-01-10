Pet Focus: Humane Society Pet of the Week - Delilah

Hi, I’m Delilah. I’m a 3-year-old female.

I love to play ball and go on outdoor adventures. I am spayed, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

What’s also fantastic is I am one of the pets of the week this week, which means my adoption fee is waived!

Come meet me today at the Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road in Prescott.