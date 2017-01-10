Pet Focus: Catty Shack Pet of the Week - Mini-panthers!

Hi, I am one of four mini-panthers at the Catty Shack right now.
We aren’t really panthers but beautiful black kittens around 5 months old.
We are three sisters and one brother, very loving, sweet and playful. Of course, we love to snuggle and be held too.
Come and play with us at the Catty Shack Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can’t adopt, why not volunteer? Come in to talk to us about volunteer and foster opportunities.
