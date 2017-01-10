People Who Care volunteer orientation meetings this month

The next People Who Care volunteer information and orientation meetings are set for locations in the tri-city area.

Prescott - 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 505 W. Gurley St.

Chino Valley - 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at at 735 East Road 1 South.

Prescott Valley - 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Quailwood Community Center, 12725 E. Bradshaw Mountain Road in Dewey.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Its volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive due to age-related and physical limitations, in order to help them to continue living in their own homes, independent living apartment and in their own communities.

Reach out and help as a People Who Care volunteer with one to one assistance with transportation to health care appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork or with visiting a Neighbor in their home or calling for just a few minutes a week.

Volunteers help in the community where they and where enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our Neighbors live alone.

Call People Who Care at 928-445-2480 (Prescott), 928-636-3295 (Chino Valley), and 928-925-3066 (Prescott Valley) for information or to confirm attendance at the meeting.