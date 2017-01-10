Free days in the national forests for 2017, beginning Jan. 16

In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the U.S. Forest Service, including the Prescott National Forest, will waive the $5 fees at day-use recreation sites on Monday, Jan. 16.
The fee waiver day is the first of five such days offered by the agency during 2017.
Fees are waived generally for day-use areas, such as picnic grounds, developed trailheads and destination visitor centers. The waiver does not apply to overnight campgrounds, group use fees or fees charged by concession-operated facilities.
Fees will be waived at the following sites:
• Lynx Lake Recreation Area: North Shore, South Shore and Lynx Creek Ruin.
• Granite Basin Recreation Area: Cayuse, Wekuvde, Boat Launch, Playa, and Metate.
• Thumb Butte Recreation Area.
• Alto Pit OHV Recreation Area: Day Use Site.
• Hayfield Draw OHV Recreation Area.
Contact your local national forest or grassland to learn if your destination requires a fee and if that fee is waived.
Other scheduled fee-free days observed by the Forest Service in 2017 are:
• President’s Day, Feb. 20.
• National Get Outdoors Day, June 11.
• National Public Lands Day, Sept. 30.
• Veterans Day, Nov. 11-12.
