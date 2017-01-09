Yavapai College board plans to swear in its newest member

The Yavapai College District Governing Board (DGB) plans to hold a fiscal year 2017-18 preliminary budget meeting at 10 a.m., Tuesday, January 10, in the Rock House of the Prescott campus, 1100 E. Sheldon Dr., Prescott.

Following a noon recess, the Board plans to reconvene for its regular meeting at 1 p.m.

The Board is scheduled to swear in returning member Deb McCasland (District 2) and new member Dr. Connie Harris (District 3). The Board then plans to turn to the election of officers for 2017, and consider two Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs) between Yavapai College and the City of Prescott regarding the use of the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center and the Grace Sparks Memorial Activity Center. An additional IGA between the College and the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education to provide college courses to Joint Technical Education District students will also be considered.

Yavapai College President, Dr. Penny Wills, will report on the Spring 2017 Convocation, the 2017 All Arizona Academic Team, College highlights, and other related items.

Vice President for Instruction and Student Development, Dr. Ron Liss, will include updates from the Faculty Senate, professional development opportunities for faculty, and the 2016 Winter Institute. The meeting is expected to adjourn at about 4 p.m.

The January regular meeting agenda will be posted prior to the meeting at http://www.yc.edu/v5content/district-governing-board/minutes.htm. Yavapai Broadcasting records regular board meetings for subsequent broadcast.

The broadcast schedule is available on the Access 13 website at: http://access13.org/programming/113-yavapai-college-district-governing-board-meeting.