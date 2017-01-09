Quad-City Schools: Community supports Cougar archery

The 2016-17 Cougar Archery season got off to a great start with several amazing businesses in the community donating resources, time and skill to make an incredible archery field that can be used year-round by the archery teams in the Chino Valley Unified School District.

This is the first season having a field to use exclusively for archery! We will be thanking the following donors: Arrowhead Materials, C&R Trucking, Dunbar Stone, Tri-City Towing, Sportsman’s, Chino Valley Rentals, and ACE on Saturday, Jan. 21, at our Fun Shoot. This year, we expanded our team to include fourth- and fifth-graders from Del Rio, adding 60 new archers to the team, increasing our roster to 110 students. The program is sponsored by Arizona Game and Fish and is run by the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP).

Across the board we use the same bow, targets and arrows, along with whistle commands, safety procedures, etc. Once the students go through NASP, they are set to participate anywhere that runs the program. The Genesis Original compound bow is used by all students, of all strengths, adjusting 10-20 pounds, and is used without sights. While challenging students individually with bow skills, we have been working more on team skills at practice this year - students vs. coaches! The payoff has come in the form of students placing at tournaments; this year, we’ve had more students bring home awards than any year prior.

We have attended three state qualifying tournaments so far this season and have had several students medal in their division: Hunter Hulburd took first place in his division (Middle School Boys) with a score of 268/300 in Pine, Arizona, in Target shooting, second in 3D (animal targets), as well as Tanner Deskins taking third place. In Wickenburg, Hulburd took first-place honors again in Target with a score of 273. Cayden McMains and Ivan Schuster placed first and second in elementary boys Target shooting. Addie Hulburd took third place for girls Target. Most recently, we attended the Ben Avery Tournament in Phoenix where Cayden McMains took first in elementary boys in Target and third in 3D. Sara Fearno was third in 3D for elementary girls and, finally, Deskins placed third in middle school boys for 3D.

Both Del Rio and Heritage students will showcase their abilities on this new field at our Grand Opening on Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. After the Target shooting ends, we will be offering parents an opportunity to have a “shoot-out” with their child for $1 per arrow. We are hoping to raise enough money during this fundraiser to buy 15 targets and 10 bows, which will increase the amount of practice time for students.

Last year, we sent one student to Nationals and our goal this year is to send several students to compete with over 12,000 students Nationwide. Nationals will be held in May at Louisville, Kentucky. To qualify, our archers need to shoot in the top 10 of their division at state, which will be held on March 11.

If you are interested in supporting our program, tax credit donations are the heart and soul of repairing equipment and paying for students to participate in tournaments. Please visit the district website or call the front office at HMS for information, 928-636-4464.

Without the dedication of our volunteer coaches, Marcia and Javier Valenzuela, Deanne Peterson, Brian James, Edie and Aaron Hulburd, and Natalie Latham - as well as the support from administrators, Julie Bryce (HMS) and Carolyn Reeder (DRS) - this program wouldn’t be as successful as it is! And, the community support has been overwhelming.