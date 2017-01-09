Obituary: Richard Burns

Richard Burns, 73, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 30, 2016, in Chino Valley, Arizona. Richard was born on Oct. 20, 1943, in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Memorial Service, Jan. 9, 2017, at 11 a.m., at the Prescott National Cemetery, Prescott, Arizona.

Ruffner Wakelin, Prescott Chapel assisted the family with final arrangements.