Obituary: Larry Stroud

Larry Stroud, 53, of Humboldt, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 5, 2016. Larry was born in Denver City, Texas, on Feb. 26, 1963.
Memorial Services will be held on Jan. 14, 2017, at American Legion Post 78 at noon.
Larry Stroud, 53, of Humboldt, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 5, 2016. Larry was born in Denver City, Texas, on Feb. 26, 1963.
Memorial Services will be held on Jan. 14, 2017, at American Legion Post 78 at noon.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.