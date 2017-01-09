Obituary: Alice June Phipps

Alice June Phipps, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Dewey, Arizona, on Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2016.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Germaine’s Catholic Church in Prescott Valley. June will rest beside her husband in Prescott National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.ruffnerwakelin.com.