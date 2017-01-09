Letter to the editor: King of Kings’ virtues

EDITOR:

In the interest of unity after Christmas, I bit my tongue at Susan Stamper Brown’s Dec. 27 syndicated column. Ms. Holier-than-thou tried to give us a lesson on the Bible and how much God is on the side of Israel. Would she not agree that God is also on the side of peace, since God just sent us his only son, the Prince of Peace?

She wants Israel to continue building settlements on land already claimed by Palestinians. Sounds very like the “eminent domain” policy this country pursued that took away lands from Native Americans and Mexican territories.

Obama wants a two-state solution for peace between Israel and Palestinians. What would the Prince of Peace want?

Next, in her Jan. 3 column, Stamper Brown decides to write “suggestions for liberals.” She states political correctness is “control.” May I suggest better words which seem foreign to her: manners, lady-like and gentlemanly forbearance.

Stamper Brown decides her next task is to speak for God, saying Jesus would not be a Democrat. Gosh. What arrogance and pride! When the King of Kings was born in a manger and died on a cross, showing us the greatest virtues are humility and love.

She might also consider that the majority of Americans did not vote for Trump. Would Jesus have voted for someone who is thin-skinned, narcissistic, brags about grabbing women, insults minorities and immigrants, and stiffs workers? Somehow, I don’t think so.

Meanwhile, Jesus wanted to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, welcome the immigrant stranger ... gosh. Sounds like Jesus was a real bleeding heart liberal. Would Susan Stamper Brown do these things? Somehow, I don’t think so.

Roger Ibanez, Prescott Valley