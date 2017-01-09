I-17 restricted overnight for paving work

The Arizona Department of Transportation will resume repaving of Interstate 17 this week between New River and Coldwater Canyon roads in Black Canyon City (at mileposts 232 to 245).

Crews have completed repaving the southbound lanes and have shifted work to the northbound lanes for the next two months.

Drivers can expect alternating northbound lane restrictions during overnight work hours.

Crews also will close the on- and off-ramps at Table Mesa Road, Exit 236, for repaving between 6:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The $10.8 million project includes the removal of a layer of the existing pavement and application of a new layer of smooth, quiet, rubberized asphalt. The project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2017.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down, and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter @ArizonaDOT, or call 511, except while driving, of course.