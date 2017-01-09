I-17 restricted overnight for paving work

The Arizona Department of Transportation will resume repaving of Interstate 17 this week between New River and Coldwater Canyon roads in Black Canyon City (at mileposts 232 to 245).
Crews have completed repaving the southbound lanes and have shifted work to the northbound lanes for the next two months.
Drivers can expect alternating northbound lane restrictions during overnight work hours.
Crews also will close the on- and off-ramps at Table Mesa Road, Exit 236, for repaving between 6:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The $10.8 million project includes the removal of a layer of the existing pavement and application of a new layer of smooth, quiet, rubberized asphalt. The project is scheduled to be completed by summer 2017.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down, and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter @ArizonaDOT, or call 511, except while driving, of course.
More like this story
- Paving set on I-17 between New River Road, Coldwater Canyon Road
- Northbound Interstate 17 to close briefly to upright crane north of Black Canyon City
- Paving work on Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City begins August 19
- I-17 paving project near Camp Verde continues this week
- I-17 paving project near Camp Verde continues this week
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.