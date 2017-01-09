Editorial: Trends, with or without pants?

Part of being an editor involves observing trends.

As I say on my Facebook page, paraphrased for this purpose, trends are life in progress ... get some popcorn, sit back and watch! Some of it is funny, some of it scary, and all of it is interesting and entertaining!

WEIRD — The first one is the annual No Pants Subway Ride. Subway riders in New York and other places around the world on Sunday needed to be ready for an eyeful when their fellow transit users stripped down to their underwear. According to the Associated Press, just because.

Really? Aside from the need for indecent exposure charges, this is yet another trend of life going backward. Is it one of those 50 is the new 30 or the 2010s are the new 1960s?

SCARY — Then we have the latest on the City of Prescott’s pension debt. As we reported in Sunday’s edition of the Courier, the unfunded liability has grown over the past year – mostly because of a November 2016 Arizona Supreme Court ruling in the Hall lawsuit, which favored employees who challenged a 2011 pension-reform move by the Arizona State Legislature.

Remember, the pension debt is borne of the system and paying our part. It is a two-fold problem and solution. It appears a tax fix could be in the future.

SAD — Tucson officials on Sunday marked the solemn six-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson that left six dead and 13 wounded, including former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. This is one of those trends, where anniversaries are not joyous yet reminders of failings and the human condition, that are firmly part of our lives today.

The “where were you when” (whomever) died or was shot, or when the planes hit the Twin Towers, etc. is a regretful part of our society today.

ENTERTAINING — This one is my favorite; we should always end our conversations or day with something that makes us smile. The Raiders lost to the Texans, 27-14, on Saturday in the NFL playoffs. That made me happy, because I am a Broncos fan; however, I wouldn’t have been disappointed to see the Texans and their QB, Brock Osweiller, fall either – since ol’ Brock is that overpaid former Bronco who has delusions of grandeur.

And, all is not lost (like the Broncos’ or Cardinals’ seasons); the Texans are to meet the Patriots on Saturday, Jan. 14. Prediction: New England 35, Houston 14.

Oh, how I’d rather have to worry about football than people stripping to their underwear, debt and taxes, and mass shootings. We have a lot of work to do.

Have a great week.

— Tim Wiederaenders, community editor