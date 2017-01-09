Editorial: Trends, with or without pants?

Photo by The Associated Press.
Part of being an editor involves observing trends.
As I say on my Facebook page, paraphrased for this purpose, trends are life in progress ... get some popcorn, sit back and watch! Some of it is funny, some of it scary, and all of it is interesting and entertaining!
WEIRD — The first one is the annual No Pants Subway Ride. Subway riders in New York and other places around the world on Sunday needed to be ready for an eyeful when their fellow transit users stripped down to their underwear. According to the Associated Press, just because.
Really? Aside from the need for indecent exposure charges, this is yet another trend of life going backward. Is it one of those 50 is the new 30 or the 2010s are the new 1960s?
SCARY — Then we have the latest on the City of Prescott’s pension debt. As we reported in Sunday’s edition of the Courier, the unfunded liability has grown over the past year – mostly because of a November 2016 Arizona Supreme Court ruling in the Hall lawsuit, which favored employees who challenged a 2011 pension-reform move by the Arizona State Legislature.
Remember, the pension debt is borne of the system and paying our part. It is a two-fold problem and solution. It appears a tax fix could be in the future.
SAD — Tucson officials on Sunday marked the solemn six-year anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson that left six dead and 13 wounded, including former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. This is one of those trends, where anniversaries are not joyous yet reminders of failings and the human condition, that are firmly part of our lives today.
The “where were you when” (whomever) died or was shot, or when the planes hit the Twin Towers, etc. is a regretful part of our society today.
ENTERTAINING — This one is my favorite; we should always end our conversations or day with something that makes us smile. The Raiders lost to the Texans, 27-14, on Saturday in the NFL playoffs. That made me happy, because I am a Broncos fan; however, I wouldn’t have been disappointed to see the Texans and their QB, Brock Osweiller, fall either – since ol’ Brock is that overpaid former Bronco who has delusions of grandeur.
And, all is not lost (like the Broncos’ or Cardinals’ seasons); the Texans are to meet the Patriots on Saturday, Jan. 14. Prediction: New England 35, Houston 14.
Oh, how I’d rather have to worry about football than people stripping to their underwear, debt and taxes, and mass shootings. We have a lot of work to do.
Have a great week.
— Tim Wiederaenders, community editor
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
Mass shootings occur more than ever, most you never hear about. The 'thoughts and prayers' crowd know about these, but are too far indebted to the NRA, they are helpless to do anything but Tweet. Mental health issues with our returning soldiers is an ever-increasing problem. The wives and children of these soldiers are at an increased risk of being hurt or killed. The NRA, 'nothing to see here, move on', and so it goes with their Republican puppets. The same people that get voted in year after miserable year. Pants or not.
leeradu 56 minutes ago
The POWER of The Gun is not so much evidenced by the NRA's 2 Million Members being able to Hold 377 Million Americans Hostage, as it is Seen in Money's POWER to so easily BUY Congressmen & Senators.
leeradu 54 minutes ago
TRUMP . . . The Emperor has No Clothes. Hasn't stopped him.