Editorial cartoon: Jan. 9, 2017

The Courier's editorial cartoon for Jan. 9, 2017.
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
This an apt cartoon, depicts the intelligence of Obama, and the stupidity of Comrade Drumpf. History will be kind to one, and well, there won't be any history for the other, aka, The Impeachment!
AlanWhitney 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Eleven more days...
pvtom 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Let us be clear. We cannot just look at the "count" of which president invoked more or less executive orders. The content of each one must be taken and understood. As a constitutional conservative I cringed at those presented by presidents of both parties as end runs on our constitution.
Desertrat51 59 minutes ago
"White Out" says it all. Party like its 1951 again.