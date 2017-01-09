D-League’s Iowa Energy fire Matt Woodley as head coach

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matt Woodley has been fired as head coach of the NBA D-League’s Iowa Energy.

The Energy announced Monday that Woodley had been relieved of his duties. Glynn Cyprien has been named interim head coach.

Woodley had been Iowa’s coach since last May. Iowa is the D-League affiliate of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

The Northern Arizona Suns (10-10) are 2-0 against the Energy this season, including a 113-107 win Dec. 10 at the Prescott Valley Event Center. The Suns have lost nine straight games since.

Cyprien joined the Grizzlies organization in 2014-15 as a basketball operations assistant/scout. He also had worked as a University of Memphis assistant coach from 2009-11 on Josh Pastner’s staff.