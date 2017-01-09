Calendar of Events: Jan. 9-14

Ongoing

“The Four Elements” Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St. On display through Feb. 11. The classical four elements are earth, water, air and fire. The main elements of art include form, shape, line, color, space and texture. Artists represent one or all of the classical four elements in all mediums, using the main elements of art to create their pieces. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

Monday, Jan. 9

Prescott CLSC Reading Circle, 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. In the Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle of Prescott, participants choose any one of the 200-plus books on the CLSC list to read and share with the group. Marjory Sente, facilitator. 928-777-1500.

iPhone Essentials class, 2 to 4 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library (PC lab upstairs). First session of three-week class, with additional classes on Jan. 16 and Jan. 23. Registration required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild roundtable of quilting demonstrations, 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look and Loos off Glassford Hill Road). Refreshments will be served. Free. Patsy, 928-925-3845.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Tuesday Morning Book Club, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Club members discuss a diverse selection of fiction and nonfiction. This month: “A Spool of Blue Thread” by Ann Tyler (2015). 928-777-1500.

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grown-ups. 928-777-1500.

Introduction to Computers, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library, PC lab on the second floor. Learn basic computer skills, including using the mouse and keyboard, working with Microsoft Windows 7 and 10, using Microsoft Word, surfing the Internet and using email. Second session of a four-week class on Tuesdays through Jan. 24. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Financial Education Seminars: “Understanding Annuities,” 3 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn about different types of annuities, their uses and what’s behind some of the lofty promises. Presented by the Foundation for Personal Financial Education, a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to financial awareness. The Phoenix Chapter’s mission is to provide communities with a consistent resource through unbiased classes that are free of sales. 928-777-1500.

Graphic Novel Superheroes Club, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For children, grades 4-6. Discuss “Korgi: Sprouting Wings” by Christian Slade and explore our relationships with dogs and other pets. The first 13 to register will receive a personal copy of the month’s book. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Geology Talks: “The Age of Dinosaurs in Utah’s Grand Staircase,” 6 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Christa Sadler, geologist and author, will speak about her new book, “Where Dinosaurs Roamed: Lost Worlds of Utah’s Grand Staircase.” Geology Talks is hosted by the Central Arizona Geology Club and presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. Event includes a chance to “show and tell” and ask questions of Geology Club members. 928-777-1500.

Pink Martini Concert, 7:30 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. A blend of classical, Latin, jazz and pop music from around the world. $32-$58. Pre-show dinner available for $32 more. 928-776-2000.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Hamburger Lunch, noon to 2 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. Public welcome. $5 per person. 928-632-5185.

Writing Workshop Series: “Learn from the Pros,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Join Carol Levin and explore the writing strategies of renowned authors. Register individually or for all the sessions. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Exploring Properties of Matter, 3 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Use the scientific method to explore examples and properties of the states of matter in this kid-friendly workshop for children ages 9-13. Presented by the 4-H Yavapai County Extension. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Lunch with a Librarian at the Community Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rowle P. Simmons Community Center, 1280 E. Rosser St. Check out books or movies, learn to place holds, get a new library card or get answers to your burning reference questions.

“The Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease,” noon to 1 p.m. at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive in Prescott. In this Senior Connection seminar, Marsha Douglas Baker of Adult Care Services will provide warning signs, give statistics on those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and explain when to seek professional help. Free. RSVP to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Genealogy Mentor Sessions, 1 and 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Get assistance with your genealogy research from a member of the Northern Arizona Genealogy Society. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Veterans Town Hall, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Prescott VA, 500 Highway 89 North, in the Theater, Building 15. Speak with VA leadership, Service Line managers and subject matter experts. Kathy, 928-445-4860; Mary 928-717-7587.

Spring 2017 Choral Auditions, 4 to 6 p.m. at Yavapai College Prescott Campus, Building 15, Room 206. Auditioning for Master Chorale, directed by Arlene Hardy and Craig Ralston; Women’s Chorale, directed by Arlene Hardy; and Chamber Singers, directed by Scott Neese. Lorrie, 928-776-2045 or lorrie.vodika@yc.edu.

Book Discussion: “This Nonviolent Stuff’ll Get You Killed: How Guns Made the Civil Rights Movement,” 6 to 8 p.m. at Frantz Fanon Community Strategy Center, Prescott College. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

WORDS Book Club, 6:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. The WORDS Book Club (We Often Read Delightful Stories) has lively discussions of a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction. This month: “America’s First Daughter by Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie (2016).

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Friday, Jan. 13

Free Clothing Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon at First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. It’s the church’s first clothing giveaway for 2017. Sizes from infant to adult available. Must close promptly at noon due to another event scheduled at the building.

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Bring your baby for some cozy activity time on your lap. Storytime lasts about 20 minutes, but you’re invited to linger and play. 928-777-1500.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Check your English at the door and brush up on your Spanish with conversation and camaraderie. Sessions may include targeted grammar discussions, subject-specific vocabulary practice and handouts. Basic Spanish skills needed. 928-777-1500.

Introduction to Facebook, a three-week class, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library. Learn all about Facebook, become a member of the free website and post messages and photos online, all from your desktop or laptop computer. Class meets the first three Fridays in January, Jan. 6, 13 and 20. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings always welcome. 928-777-1500.

Art Days for Kids, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Enter the colorful world of Frida Kahlo with the Prescott Art Docents and learn about her life and art. Create your own self-portrait based on her Mexican Folk Art style. For children ages 6-14. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Mindfulness Meditation, 1 to 2 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room on the third floor. Workshop on how to practice moment-to-moment mindfulness hosted by Carol Cook from Prescott Insight Meditation. Second Friday of every month. Those in all stages of practicing meditation welcome. Chairs will be provided. Bring a cushion if needed. No registration required. Questions? Jennifer, 928-759-6188 or jkim@pvaz.net.

Resume and Cover Letter Basics, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Discover how to create a professional resume and cover letter using the Career Transitions database in this 90-minute presentation. Learn about local employment resources with time for individual questions at the end. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Movie: “Freedom Riders,” 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Saturday, Jan. 14

American Association of University Women Meeting, 9 to 11 a.m. at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Bldg. 19. Jerald Monahan, Chief of Police at YC and former Prescott Chief of Police, will talk about violence against women and current local and national efforts to combat this problem, including the “Start by Believing” public awareness campaign. prescottaauwbranch@gmail.com.

Free Clothing Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon at First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. It’s the church’s first clothing giveaway for 2017. Sizes from infant to adult available. Must close promptly at noon due to another event scheduled at the building.

Training for Yavapai Reentry Project Community Coaches, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Matforce, 8056 E. Valley Road, Suite B, in Prescott Valley. Community Coaches help folks re-entering life after incarceration. Register with Ivy at 928-708-0100 or irios@matforceaz.org; YavapaiReentryProject.net.

Ham Radio License Test, 9 a.m. at Yavapai County Jeep Posse Building, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott. Sponsored by Yavapai Amateur Radio Club. Preregister online at www.w7yrc.org/arrl-vec.

Prescott Mac User Group “Genius Bar,” 10 a.m. to noon at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Building 4, Room 102. Members are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time and a panel of experts will answer them at the meeting. Free to first-time visitors. www.pmug.us.

Cultural Appreciation Potluck, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Frantz Fanon Community Strategy Center at Prescott College. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

Freedom March Song Practice, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. in Prescott. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and activities for the whole family. 928-777-1500.

Non-violent Communication Workshop, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. in Prescott. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

Garth Guy, a tribute to multiplatinum country artist Garth Brooks, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. A third-generation country musician/singer/songwriter, Dean Simmons began his career as a tribute artist in 1994. Star of AXS TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands and the world famous Legends in Concert, Dean presents a respectful and incredibly accurate tribute to country music icon Garth Brooks. Tickets: $22/$25/$30. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.