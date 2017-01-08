Column: From sports writer to associate sports editor in a blink

Seven months ago, I sat in front of my laptop and penned the very first “On The Ball” column with every intention of sharing my deepest, most well-thought out opinions on recent sports topics.

OK, I’ll admit, not every column was well thought out, sometimes I shoot from the hip. Sometimes, those matters are more entertaining to write anyway, right?

Having an outlet to hand out written hairy eyeballs (if that’s even possible?) to whomever was in my crosshairs at the time is fun too, but let’s be real, who wants Negative Nancy paired with a keyboard and an energy drink all the time?

This column has also served another purpose, which is to share happenings within my personal life about a guy covering sports for a living, while raising two rambunctious youngsters with my amazing wife.

It just got better.

I’m pleased to announce the powers that be have promoted me to associate sports editor, charged with overseeing the sports department for not only The Daily Courier, but the Prescott Valley Tribune and the Chino Valley Review.

At first, I didn’t know what to think when offered the position, but after a few minutes passed, I was able to grasp what was happening and gladly accepted the position. I’ve worked tirelessly at my craft, and although I’m not perfect, it was one of the best feelings in the world to be recognized by my peers as someone who does the job well enough to be considered for a promotion.

I’m truly honored for the chance to not only continue the great work of those who came before me, but I’m excited to take this sports department to the next level, working side-by-side with community editor Tim Wiederaenders and news editor Ken Sain.

With that in mind, I still plan to produce this column on a weekly basis, and collaborate with others in our sports department to provide the best coverage in northern Arizona.

As always, thanks for reading!

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is the associate sports editor for The Daily Courier, Prescott Valley Tribune and the Chino Valley Review. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Periscope at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.