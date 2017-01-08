Ocean Blue Car Wash grand opening special

Ocean Blue Car Wash will be providing free car washes Friday, Jan. 13, through Tuesday, Jan. 17, for its Prescott location’s grand opening.

The new business is located at 1310 W. Iron Springs Road (near the intersection of Iron Springs Road and Gail Gardner Way).

It features an automatic car washing tunnel and 25 self-service stations. The tunnel can handle as many as 180 cars per hour and offers a variety of washing selections, said Ocean Blue Car Wash general manager Alexander Lazar. The free washes during the grand opening period will all be the business’ premier wash (a $20 value).

Winter hours for the car wash are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Though the Prescott location has yet to set up a phone line, the company’s Prescott Valley location can be reached for any questions at 928-759-9130.

Gas prices

Though prices keep rising, Arizona remains one of the least expensive markets for gasoline in the nation, according to AAA Arizona.

This week, the statewide average rose almost 3 cents to $2.145 per gallon. Nationwide, prices jumped almost 6 cents a gallon to $2.359.

The average price at the pumps in the tri-city area was $2.182 on Wednesday, Jan. 5. That is 2 cents more than the week before but 1.1 cents less than last month’s price. Last year’s price was $2.032.

