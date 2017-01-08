Obituary: Graeme Whinery

Graeme Whinery, 31, died 25 December 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born in Prescott. There he met his beloved wife, Kellie Floyd, whom he married in 2011. Graeme joined the Army in 2012 to best provide for his new family. He served in Afghanistan, before returning home and beginning radiology studies. He is best remembered by his loved ones for being the first to crack a joke, wanting to bring levity to any and all situations. He is survived by his wife, Kellie, his brother Jon, nephew Mathias, and sister Dana. In lieu of flowers, friends of the family have set up a gofundme account to help with funeral costs. http://bit.ly/2ib51np Services will be held at 10am, January 10th at the National Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix Arizona.

We love you forever, Graeme.

Information provided by survivors.