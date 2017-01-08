Larry and Phyllis Collette celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary

Larry and Phyllis Collette, of Prescott Valley, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in Las Vegas at the home of their daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Larry Maghrak. They celebrated by going to dinner and seeing a show on the Strip. Their grandson, Gregg, and his family, Joann and Nathan, flew from St. Louis to help them celebrate. The Collettes met when they were 17 years old, during World War II, while his ship was stationed at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, California. When he returned from the war zone, after two years in the South Pacific, they were married on Dec. 21, 1946, in Vallejo. Larry worked and retired from Mare Island in 1976, and they moved to a house that he built in Pollock Pines, California, near Lake Tahoe. They spent several years traveling before settling in Prescott Valley in 2002.

The couple has a daughter, Sherri, grandson, Gregg, granddaughter, Diana, and a great-grandson, Dillon.