Christmas lights decorating contest was held Dec. 19

PRESCOTT – Prescott Police Chief Debbie Black, Prescott City Councilwoman Billie Orr and Prescott Valley Chamber President/CEO Marnie Uhl were judges for Alta Vista Senior Living’s annual balcony decorating contest on Monday, Dec. 19. Three winners were picked along with an honorable mention. Alta Vista would like to thank these amazing three ladies for being a part of the festivities! Alta Vista Retirement Living is located at 916 Canterbury Lane in Prescott. For more info, call 928-772-6000.
