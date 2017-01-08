Brassard: ‘Important to give back to the community’

PRESCOTT – If you’ve ever been to the New Year’s Eve Boot Drop downtown, toured the Enchanted Christmas display, or been scared silly at the Halloween Haunted House at Gateway Mall, you’ve experienced the handiwork of Matt Brassard and his partner, Marco Espitia.

As M&M Entertainment and Productions, they’ve brought fun, thrills and chills to Prescott for three years now.

And they own a Whiskey Row bar, Matt’s Saloon, too.

“We’ve always felt it was important to give back to the community,” Brassard, 38, said. “We love this community.

“The more we have to offer … for families to do, for younger kids, teenagers, to do, we feel it makes the community that much better.”

The events are really labors of love, not ways to make a profit, and they about break even.

“The Haunted House is supposed to make money one day,” Brassard said with a chuckle. But “it’s an extensive production to put on – it’s not cheap.

“You know, Enchanted Christmas we started just (because) we both love Christmas,” he added, and they are able to convert the infrastructure from the Haunted House into the rooms for the Christmas exhibit. But it’s “not a money-maker.”

Any profit they do make is turned over to local charities, he added.

This year, they added a Ferris wheel to the Boot Drop festivities, something Brassard said was a first for a Whiskey Row event, pointing to it as an example of the plan to continually grow the Boot Drop, “adding a little more each year.”

One major event M&M is unlikely to take on: Prescott’s 4th of July fireworks show.

“Without major sponsorships from businesses or even the city, I think it makes it a tough event to make work,” he said, and coupled with how busy things are surrounding the rodeo, it’s not on the radar.

Business at Matt’s Saloon is also doing well. Brassard attributes that success to the fact that the bar is on Whiskey Row, and also to consistency of service.

“We consistently stay open until 2 a.m., we never close early,” he said. “You always know that every Friday and Saturday night, you’re going to come in here and get live country music. That’s our biggest key: being consistent.”

As successful as it is, though, Brassard said he’d never consider it to be on autopilot.

“The bar business is never easy. I think a lot of people don’t realize what goes into (it),” Brassard said. “You don’t just open your doors and people flow in.”

More than money, Brassard said time is the most valuable commodity in his life these days.

“Time is definitely a factor,” he said. “Sometimes, I’ve said I wish there were 40 hours in a day.”

Brassard said he plans to make the events they operate “bigger and better each year.” They hope to make the Boot Drop, in particular, an attraction with national impact that will draw out-of-town guests.

“And we have some other ideas that, if time allows, we’d love to explore,” Brassard said. “We’ll just kind of see where the wind takes us.”