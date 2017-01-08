Births Announcements: January 8, 2017

Daphne Ceceilia Britton, a 6 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ashley Vasquez and Lido Britton of Prescott Valley.
Adeline Dublin Davis, a 6 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Monday, January 2, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Catherine Casey and Shawnee Davis of Prescott.
Kinsley Opal Hale, a 7 lb., 8 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tara Brooks and Kevin Hale of Prescott Valley.
Maverick Levi Hemmah, a 6 lb., 15 oz., boy, was born Saturday, December 24, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Pamela Sue Fullerton and Raymond Scotrt Hemmah of Mayer.
Zane Johnathan Herman, a 7 lb., 13 oz., boy, was born Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Dawn and Corey Herman of Chino Valley.
Brooklynn Grace Ingrahm, a 5 lb., 12 oz., girl, was born Monday, December 19, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kaylynn and Reno Ingrahm of Mayer.
Paige Elaine Lundquist, a 7 lb., 10 oz., girl, was born Saturday, December 17, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jyssica Monte and Kurt Lundquist of Chino Valley.
