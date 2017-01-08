Arizona officials reviewing reported hack of computer system

Courier file photo

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 8, 2017 9:12 a.m.

    • PHOENIX - A computer security official for Arizona's state government has told legislative staff members that access to the state human resources and payroll system is restricted while an apparent hack is investigated.

    The Arizona Republic reports the official sent an email Friday night to legislative staff members saying that lawmakers and staff who recently clicked on a link asking them to reset their passwords received a screen in Russian writing.

    Chief Information Security Officer Mike Lettman said in the email that those who clicked on the link or changed their human-resources passwords had their login and passwords compromised and also may have infected their computers.

    The Department of Administration's computer security section and Gov. Doug Ducey's chief spokesman, Daniel Scarpinato, did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment Saturday.

    Comments

    leeradu 3 hours, 28 minutes ago

    Don't Worry it's, just a 400 Lb. RUSSIAN Friend of Donald Trump's sitting on his bed over at WikiLeaks.

    1