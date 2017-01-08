4 editors leading combined newsroom

Prescott Newspapers, Inc. has restructured its newsrooms to combine operations and focus community content.

A four-person team of editors – Community Editor Tim Wiederaenders, News Editor Ken Sain, Photo Editor Les Stukenberg and Associate Sports Editor Brian Bergner Jr. – will manage the reporters and daily production of The Daily Courier, as well as the Prescott Valley Tribune and Chino Valley Review.

They will be assisted by News Content Director Richard Haddad, who said, “This is a talented team of experienced journalists. They love this community and love what they do.”

Associate Publisher Kit Atwell thanked Robin Layton, former editor, for the direction she gave PNI’s news operations over the past two years. “We wish her well on her future endeavors,” she said.

The multiple newsrooms are now combined into one. Reach them at 928-445-3333.

Alternatively, send your story ideas, news tips, letters to the editor, or Rants&Raves in an email to couriereditors@prescottaz.com. All four of the editors will receive the emails. See the contact page for more contact information.