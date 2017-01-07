The year in review in jokes continues…

JULY

CBS announced a deal with the Music Academy to keep the Grammy Awards telecast on CBS for the next ten years. The lessons we learn from rock music are eternal. The fact that there is a Highway to Hell and only a Stairway to Heaven tells you a lot about the anticipated traffic numbers.

A Harvard study released Friday revealed that public Fourth of July celebrations tend to turn school kids into conservatives. The reaction was swift. Teachers were horrified to hear it just takes some fireworks and a patriotic speech to undo one hundred-eighty days of public school education.

U.S. senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders addressed the Democratic convention in Philadelphia Monday. It got everybody to playing America’s favorite drinking game. Every time Bernie Sanders proposes a new free government program, you drink somebody else’s beer.

Al Gore ducked attending the Democratic Convention in Philadelphia Tuesday. The DNC was busted by its own e-mails rigging the nomination for Hillary while Hillary could lose the election over her private e-mail server. Right now the Democrats could kill Al Gore for inventing the Internet.

The Republican Party convention kicks off at the Quicken Loans Convention Center Monday in Cleveland where the NBA Champion Cavaliers play. The city needs badly to put on a good face. Last year, LeBron James made history by becoming the first person ever to move back to Cleveland.

Donald Trump took the lead over Hillary during the GOP Convention this week. Surveys show nobody trusts Hillary and Trump scares people. Last night while jogging a mugger pointed a gun at my head and asked if I’m voting for Hillary or Trump and I told him to just pull the damned trigger.

AUGUST

Lamar Odom disclosed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians he’s going to an NBA basketball clinic to get back in playing shape. Lamar was shocked this week when his barber was arrested in Compton for dealing drugs. Lamar’s been his customer for six years and had no idea he was a barber.

John Hinckley was released from a mental institution thirty-five years after he shot President Reagan in a demented effort to impress Jodie Foster. He’s okay now. Hillary just sent Hinckley a note of congratulations on his release and tipped him off that Donald Trump is dating Jodie Foster.

Brazil indicted Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte for filing a false police report after he trashed a Rio gas station at six in the morning. The decision to indict him is a bad sign for him. Let’s face it, how badly do you have to misbehave to get arrested in a country that harbored the Nazis?

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg vowed Friday to move to New Zealand if Trump is elected. Rosie O’Donnell said she’ll move to Canada and Streisand will go to Australia. Liberals would look a lot more tolerant and open-minded if they weren’t always threatening to go away to the White Dominions.

Bernie Sanders launched his political group Our Revolution Wednesday but eight staffers quit when they found out it can take large donations. He’s always been a true liberal. Back when he was a little boy and his friends played Cowboys and Indians, Bernie was always the Chinese railroad worker.

Castle Frankenstein in Darmstadt, Germany, reports a surge in tourism this month on the two hundredth anniversary of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. Most tourists have just one fear-based question about the monster. Does the doctor have him on the Teleprompter today or is he ad-libbing?