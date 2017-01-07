Worship Services: Week of Jan. 7, 2016

PRESCOTT
American Lutheran … Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message “Wise Men Still Seek Him!” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message “Only by the Finger of God” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley services are at 10:30 a.m.
Calvary Chapel Dayspring Church … Pastor Al Cicolello delivers the message at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. service Sunday and the 6:30 p.m. service on Wednesday.
Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.
Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service.at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, , 1050 Ruth Street.
Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.
Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.
Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.
Discovery Church … Services are at 10 a.m.
First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service is “Sacrament.” (II Corinthians 13:14)). Wednesday testimony meetings are 1 p.m.
Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.
Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.
Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist … Reverand Karla Brockie and Music Director Lynne Haeseler will lead the service “Being with the Chalice” at 10 a.m. Sunday service.
Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.
Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.
Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.
Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.
Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.
Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.
Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.
Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.
Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.
Prescott Community … Pastor Anne Stone’s message at the 9:15 a.m. Connections contemporary and the 10:45 a.m. traditional services will be “An Amazing and Unending Love.”
Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.
Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Prescott United Methodist … At the 5 p.m. Saturday country and gospel service and the Sunday 9 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services, Reverend Dan Hurlberet ‘s message will be “Remember Who You Are” (Matthew 3:13-17).
Revival Fire Church of God … The Rev. Fred Hays delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.
Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Sermon is “Well Pleased” (Matthew 3:17).
Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Pastor Roger Poppen delivers the message, “Thinking about Success’ (I Thessalonians 1) at the one service, at 9 a.m. Latino service 10:30 a.m. Location: 148 S. Marina Street.
St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.
St. Paul’s Anglican …
Temple B’rith Shalom … 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Discussion will be “Vayigash” (Genesis 44:18-47:”27).
The Heights … Services are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8, 9:30 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.
Trinity Presbyterian … Reverend Mark Tilly delivers the sermon “Be Of the same Mind” (Philippians 2:5-11) at the 8:15 and 10 a.m. services.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship …
Unity of Prescott … Reverend Terrence Padgett’s message is “The Annual White Stone Ceremony” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services. Sunday school is 11 a.m.
Westside Christian … Pasto Kevin Miller, speaks on “The Lamb of God” (John 1:15-34) at the 10:30 worship service.
White Mountain Education Association …
Willow Hills 1st Southern Baptist … Pastor Jess Liles’ message “We are People of the Book” (Hebrews 4:12), 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Signing for the deaf at all services.
PRESCOTT VALLEY
Bethel Baptist … Pastor Joe Berna delivers the message “A Struggle of Wills” (Matthew 26:36-45) at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor Randy Vanesian delivers the message.
Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.
Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.
Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson’s message is “Not Just another Bedtime Story” (Matthew 2:1-12) at 10:15 a.m. Sunday 1/8. Location: 8944 East Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Contact: 928-772-6366.
St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.
St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.
The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.
Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) … Services are at 8 (Liturgical), 9:15 (Worship Café-Praise) and 10:45 a.m. (Praise). Pastor Dave Gruenhagen delivers the message, “The Baptism of Jesus’ at all three services.
Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.
CHINO VALLEY
Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … Topic for Shabbat Va Yigash is “Reunion in Exile” (Bereishit, Genesis 44:18-47:27; Ezekiel 37:15-28) at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.
Chino Valley Community … Guest speaker Michael Schoenfeld delivers the message, “3D Jesus: Compassionate High Priest” (Hebrews 4:14-5:10).
Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.
Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.
First Southern Baptist … Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reeder.
Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m., in the My Place on 89 Event Center log cabin, 798 Highway 89, Chino Valley. Information: 928-899-5297 or email refinersfirecowboychurch@gmail.com.
Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.
DEWEY
Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.
Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.
MAYER
Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.
KIRKLAND
Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.
