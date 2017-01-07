‘Tis Art Exhibit offers young artists opportunity for gallery showing

Student art lines the walls of the ‘Tis Center & Gallery in downtown Prescott, in preparation for an exhibit of artwork by students in the STEPS Art Education Program.

Photo by Cindy Barks.

By Cindy Barks

  • Originally Published: January 7, 2017 6 a.m.

    • PRESCOTT – Vibrant tissue-paper collages, pretty vases with flowers, and precise black-and-white drawings: The art runs the gamut at the STEPS Art Education Program for Children exhibit at downtown Prescott’s ‘Tis Art Center & Gallery.

    Photo by Cindy Barks

    Debbie Rasmus, art education program assistant at ‘Tis Gallery, reviews the art offerings of young artists, in preparation for the early-January STEPS Art Education Program for Children Art Exhibit. The exhibit takes place in the Mezzanine Gallery of the ‘Tis Art Center & Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St., in downtown Prescott.

    “These all come from the STEPS class series,” Patti Ortiz, ‘Tis marketing art education program manager, said this week as she and art education program assistant Debbie Rasmus worked to hang the works of art created by 93 STEP students during the fall 2016 course.

    Over the course of seven weeks, the students participated in classes separated by age: 5- to-7-yearolds; 8- to 11-year-olds; 11- to 14-year-olds; and 14- to 18-year-olds.

    The students work with their art teachers – including Sue Lutz, Jen Chandler, Elynn Colainni and Charles Huckeba – to do critiques of the pieces to determine which will be displayed in the ‘Tis show.

    “All of the artwork is for sale,” Ortiz said, noting that the student art sells for $10 each (some pieces are not for sale).

    The STEPS exhibit will run from Jan. 2 to 14 in the ‘Tis Mezzanine Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. The artists’ reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7. The exhibit is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and noon to 5 on Sundays.

    (Closed Wednesdays).

