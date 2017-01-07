PCA Scholarship Competition now open

Prescott Center for the Arts’ 35th Annual Scholarship Competition is open for registration. The competition is open to all students in Yavapai County who are between 10 and 18 years of age as of Jan. 1, 2017.

Competitions in drama, musical theater, piano, strings, voice and winds, brass and percussion categories will be held during April at various Prescott venues. The art competition and exhibit will be in late March and April in the PCA Art Gallery.

For complete details and online registration, please visit www.pca-az.net and select the Youth & Education tab and then the Scholarship tab. Entries for the music and drama competitions close on Feb. 21. Registration for the art competition will be March 27 and 28. It is important to follow the registration rules to be able to enter the competitions.