Obituary: Jefferson David Crooms, aka J.D.

Jefferson David Crooms, aka J.D., Jeff, Daddy Crooms, Dad and Grandpa, was called home Dec. 14, 2016. He was born Jan. 7, 1925, in Panold County, Texas; he was 24 days from his 92nd birthday. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Lola, of Sun City, Arizona; three daughters, Shirley Ann (Crooms) Leithead of Prescott Valley, Arizona, Mary May (Crooms) Hosmer of Sun City, Arizona, and Harriet Eileen (Crooms) of Washington State; two sons, Frank David Crooms of Milaca, Minnesota, and Jaydee Williams Crooms of Washington State; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Gwynneth Eileen (Sheppard) Crooms. They were married in Wickenburg, Arizona, on Oct. 10, 1945; his brothers made him push her down mainstreet in a wheelbarrow with a “just married” sign on it.

He lived and/or worked in Buckeye, Arizona; Herlong, California; Boulder City, Nevada; Pittman, Nevada; Henderson, Nevada; Prescott Valley, Arizona, Washington State; Sun City West, Arizona; and Sun City, Arizona.

