Littlehale leaves helm of Catholic Charities

Jean Littlehale, senior programs director for Catholic Charities, compares herself to an extension cord. She harnesses the power – staff passions and community donations – and plugs it in so the people who need help get it.

“Any of the accomplishments that I’ve had, not a single one of those is because of me,” said Littlehale, who retired from her post on Friday, Jan. 6. “I’ve been blessed with a great team that came together, getting through the recession years, and then looked for ways to expand services to help the vulnerable in our diverse communities of northern Arizona.”

She started at Catholic Charities in 1999, in elderly case management. She made home visits to Yavapai County’s homebound seniors to make sure they had the support and services they needed.

She filled various posts with the organization, from elderly case management supervisor and supervisor of child welfare programs to assistant site director, site director and, finally, senior programs director.

“Seventeen years is a lifetime,” Littlehale said. “”Things have changed so much over the years.”

Those changes include expanding services to Mohave County. Catholic Charities also serves communities in and around Prescott, Flagstaff and the Verde Valley, she said.

Under Littlehale’s leadership, VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) began connecting IRS-certified tax preparers with Yavapai County residents at no charge. Another success, outlined in a press release announcing Littlehale’s retirement, was creating a veteran services program for veterans and their families. It helps those who are experiencing homelessness – or at risk of it – find affordable housing. She also oversaw the opening of two drop-in day centers for the homeless in Cottonwood and Bullhead City.

Littlehale also crafted child welfare protocols still used by the Department of Child Services. And in the last year, she helped open Willow Creek, a home for Veterans in Prescott, and Juniper House, a Flagstaff-based re-entry home for women leaving jail for drug charges.

“Jean is a natural leader who has understood the struggles of her staff and has giving them the support and guidance they’ve needed to excel,” said Cathy Peterson, vice president of programs for Catholic Charities. “Jean and her team have made great advances in serving the homeless, veterans, vulnerable women and families in a short amount of time.”

One thing that has remained constant: The organization’s respectful responsiveness to what the communities it helps say they need.

“That’s what I’m proudest of,” Littlehale said. “It’s not about telling an area what they need.” Rather, she said, it’s about balancing what all parties involve perceive as the communities’ needs.

Social work is a second career for Littlehale. At the start of her 44 years in the workforce, she was a nurse in southern California. But she decided to go back to school for a master’s in sociology.

“How we work as a community helps us to be healthier or not,” she said.

Before starting her career at Catholic Charities, she worked at Turning Point, a youth crisis center in Prescott, and the local domestic violence shelter (then called Faith House).

Her plans for retirement include preparing for the birth of her first grandchild, due in March.

“I will have read all my ‘how to grandparent’ books by then,” she said.

She also will continue to work with hunger programs such as the Food Neighbor Project. And she hopes to sneak in some downtime for relaxation.