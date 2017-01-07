Column: A liberal’s lament: The Obama years

Eight years ago I was among those freezing on the Mall as Barack Obama took the oath of office. Like many who attended that cold day, I came to see history, but there was also part of me that wanted to celebrate the swearing in of who I figured would be the most liberal president of my lifetime.

Boy, was I disappointed.

We’ve heard a lot from conservatives why they are unhappy with President Obama, but there are liberals who aren’t happy either during his final days in office.

I admit that overall he’s been a good president. He hasn’t had a single scandal, he certainly hasn’t dragged us into a war for make-believe reasons that cost us valuable blood and treasure, and he helped lead the economy out of the financial ruin that George W. Bush left him.

Still, I wanted more.

First, what happened to his campaign promises of no more red America, nor blue America, but one United States of America? I believe there was an opportunity to heal this nation during his first year, and with Democratic majorities in Congress he did not do enough, and paid the price in the years that followed.

True, Republicans have been very divisive and done little themselves, but they never promised to make the effort.

Second, the Supreme Court. I was very disappointed with both of his nominees. Instead of appointing a true liberal lion, say a Pamela S. Karlan, he gave us two corporate-friendly moderates. I guess having seven other corporate-friendly justices wasn’t enough.

Finally, and the area where I am most disappointed is his use of drones to kill. After June 2016 the government released estimates on how many people were killed by U.S. robots under President Obama: 2,372 to 2,581, and of those, 64 to 116 were civilians who were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Using drones to kill means you don’t put American lives in danger, we can all understand that. I don’t want U.S. lives put at risk either. However, I believe that the easier it is to kill without risk, the more likely you are to do it.

If you actually had to wrap your hands around someone’s neck and squeeze the life out of them, I suspect there would be a lot less killing in the world today. The more disconnected we get from the act of taking a life, the easier it becomes.

Barack Obama should return his Nobel Peace Prize, which he received only because he wasn’t George W. Bush, and the U.S. should quit relying so much on robots to do our killing for us.