Church News: Week of Jan. 7, 2016

Beit Torah is seeking food and clothing donations for 2017, as well as housing options for low-income persons. For location, directions and details, 928-237-0390, or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Refiners Fire Cowboy Church is now operating under the name Refiners Fire Country Church, as approved the Arizona Corporation Commission. It is still operating as a cowboy church but changed the name in hopes of gaining more community interest. The non-denominational, non-traditional, come as-you-are cowboy church meets at 10 a.m. Sundays at the My Place on 89 Event Center log cabin, 798 Highway 89, Chino Valley. Music will remain country, gospel, and old gospel hymns, and those who play guitar, mandolin or fiddle are being sought to provide music and be a part of the church. Information: 928-899-5297, or email refinersfirecowboychurch@gmail.com.

Southwest Native Christian Conference, two-day conference, Jan 13 and 14, at the Prescott Resort. Many speakers will be featured, along with two worship teams and Soaring Eagle Ministry dancers. Morning session 10 a.m. to noon, with lunch at noon; second session 2 to 4 p.m. followed by dinner break. Evening session is 7 to 9 p.m. There is no charge and everyone is welcome. Information: 928-775-6897, email desbah7@hotmail.com, or Facebook.

Ted Pearce Concert of Praise, 6 p.m. January 7, Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Featuring Messianic Praise and Worship. A love offering will be taken.

Center for Spiritual Living, Movie Night, 7 p.m., Jan. 13, features the introductory segment of “Betrayal - The Autoimmune Disease Solution They Are Not Telling You.” Autoimmune illness is a silent, deadly disease that strikes at the heart of the human experience, manifesting in symptoms like fatigue joint pain, migraines, memory loss and chronic digestive diseases and destroys lives through deadly diseases like cancer, heart disease, IBS, MS, Alzheimer’s, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid disease, Hashimoto’s and Graves. It is estimated that more than 50 million people in the U.S. are living with autoimmune disease.

Martin Luther King Jr. week of events, sponsored by the Quad City Interfaith Council and area congregations: Prescott College, Thursday, Jan. 12, 6 to 8 p.m., book discussion; Sacred Heart Church, Friday, Jan. 13, 6:30 to 9 p.m. movie, “Freedom Riders”; Prescott College, Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cultural Appreciation Potluck; Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation: Saturday 10 to 11:30 a.m. March Song Practice and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. non-violence communication worship; First Congregational Church, Sunday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m., movie: “13th”; Monday, Jan. 16, Peace and Justice March, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott College parking lot; Breakfast, ceremony, children’s program and interactive area, 10:30 a.m. Prescott United Methodist Church.

Winter Creation Seminar, 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Chino Valley Family Church, 718 Highway 89. It is free and open to the public, but you may want to bring some money as a hat is passed to continue this ministry. Books, DVDs and Scottish shortbread will be for sale. Youth are encouraged to attend and will receive a free, giant shortbread cookie and a free creation book or DVD. More information, 928-771-1218.

Share the Gospel Training, for people of all denominations who want to learn how to talk to people about the good news of Christ, meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at Union Station, 114 Union St, Prescott. For information, call Pat, 612-202-0842.

Free Clothing Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 13 and 14, First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 North Highway 89. Infant to adult sizes will be available. The event will close promptly at noon, due to another function using the building.

“The Twelve Powers”, a film celebrating the Charles Fillmore classic, will be presented at 7 p.m. Jan. 20, at Unity of Prescott, 145 Arizona Ave., Prescott. Tickets are $10. Contact: 928-445-1850.

Community Bible Study is a non-denominational women’s Bible study making disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ in our communities through caring, in-depth Bible study. The course of study is the Epistle to the Romans written by the Apostle Paul. Join us for transformed lives through the study of the Word of God. Open enrollment for the 30-week course of study is every Wednesday from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Hillside Community Church of God, 937 Ruth St. in Prescott. Course runs from Aug. 31-May 3, 2017. For more information, call Teaching Director Marless Taylor at 928-460-2944 or email prescottcbs@gmail.com.

The ecumenical Prescott Contemplative Prayer Group will start a free new course in May. “Centering Prayer, A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God” includes a workbook with readings and reflections as well as videos. The Prayer Group meets Mondays, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the St. Anthony Room at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury Ave. Please call Robert at 928-717-2441 or Fran at 928-445-8072, for more information and to register.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, has started a Men’s Fellowship on the second Saturday of the month. The purpose is dealing with the needs of the buildings, etc., and a time of spiritual fellowship. For information, call 928-443-5323.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott offers Women’s Bible Study on the 3rd Friday of each month. The topic of the study will be the book of Ruth. All ladies are welcome. It starts with coffee at 8:45 a.m. and the study begins at 9 a.m. For more information, see www.prescottanglicans.org or call 928-443-5323 or 928-915-5547.

All Saints Anglican Church, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott, meets every weekday for Morning Prayer according to the Book of Common Prayer (1928) and on Wednesday evenings for Evening Prayer. For information, call Bishop George Fincke at 928-443-5323.

Daughters of Grace Ministries invites women to its spring Bible study. Melissa Fryrear, the ministry’s leader, will present a comprehensive study of the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Ephesians. Meetings are every other Monday, beginning January 23, at Grace North Church in Prescott. Morning and evening sessions are available. Registration is required and there is a nominal fee. For information, go online, www.daughtersofgrace.org, email Info@daughtersofgrace.org, or call 928-848-7710.

Bible-based Grand Canyon Tour, a one-day trip to the Grand Canyon, led by Arizona’s Biblical creation speaker, Russ Miller, is scheduled for March 18. Miller will point out the original creation rock, where flood layers begin, sediments that have been removed from the canyon’s rim and how these relate to Biblical account. The bus will depart at 8 a.m. from the parking lot in front of US Bank, Highway 69 and Prescott Lakes Parkway, and return at 7 p.m. Ticket prices are $110 for adults and $75 for kids under 19. Information: www.prescottsaver.com. To sign up, call David McNabb, 928-771-1218, or email mcnabbprescott@aol.com.

First Congregational Church of Prescott, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is beginning a Jazz Vespers Series from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the last Wednesday night of each month. These informal events are open to everyone of all faiths. The focus is on the music and the opportunity to hear it in an “acoustically alive’ historic sanctuary. Admission is free, but an offering will be taken for the benefit of the musicians.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for people who have lost children meets every 4th Thursday of the month at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church lower level. The address is 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. For more information, contact Donna at 928-460-0168.

The Children’s Clothes Closet and the Community Service Food Bank are open at the Prescott Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2980 Willow Creek Road, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

Connection Church meets Sundays at Abia Judd Scholl, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott, in the Gym. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. and service is at 10:30 a.m. Childcare is available. Lead pastor is Jake Madlock. For information, email theconnectionchurchaz@gmail.com.

Revival Fire Ministries, Inc., a Cleveland, Tennessee based Church of God, a full Gospel Pentecostal Church, preaching the entire word of God, as it is written, is now in Prescott. They believe in being born again, sanctification and Holy Spirit Baptism. All are welcome – the faithful and those with little to no faith. Pastor Fred Hays will deliver the message. Fellowship is at 10 a.m. with worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, at La Quinta Inn, 4499 E. Highway 69 in Prescott. For additional information, call Pastor Fred Hays at 928-201-1885.

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at the Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road, Prescott. Come join us for worship, dance, prayers and teachings this Shabbat. For information, email abyprescott@gmail.com.

Faith Christian Fellowship of Kirkland has 10 a.m. Sunday services and 6:30 p.m. Thursday service at the Kirkland Elementary school. Join us and experience His grace as we boldly approach His throne. (Hebrews 4:16).

Children’s church is provided. Pastor Greg Poole presents the message. For more information, contact Pastor Poole at 928-231-0495.

Are you interested in becoming Catholic or would like to complete the sacraments as an adult? If so, St. Germaine Catholic Church in Prescott Valley has a program for you! It’s called RCIA, and it begins soon. To sign up or for more information, contact Robert at 928-772-6518 or stg-re-adult@cableone.net. Inquirers are welcomed.

The Anglian Church of the Holy Spirit announces they have moved to a new location. They are now meeting in the fellowship hall at the Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday worship is at 9 a.m., featuring a Holy Communion service with music and using contemporary language. They have an active healing ministry, as well as regular study groups. They are a warm, loving Christian family and welcome visitors and new members.

All Saints Anglican Church of Prescott started a service of Morning Prayer each weekday morning at 8 a.m., meeting in the chapel, 1806 N. Savage Lane, Prescott. The service is taken from the Book of Common Prayer (1928). The service is geared for those who desire a more disciplined spiritual life, to gather to pray, to confess our sins, to hear Holy Scriptures read aloud, and to pray for others. The service has been done in English since 1549 in a variety of Books of Common Prayer, and has been a part of the spiritual life of Anglican Christians as long. We use the 1928 Book of Common Prayer. All (including non-members and non-Christians) are welcome. For more information, call 928-443-5323.

Faith in Fitness classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at First Southern Baptist Church Prescott Valley, 2820 Pleasant View Drive. They are designed to increase muscular strength, endurance and flexibility using stability balls, resistance bands and mats. There is no cost for the class. For information and times, call 928-772-7218 or check online at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

The Connection Church, a non-denominational community of people who desire to experience a powerful relationship with our Heavenly Father, meets at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays, at Abia Judd Elementary, 1749 Williamson Valley Road, Prescott. Its mission is to “Love God, Love People, Love Life.” For additional information, call 928-830-7619.

Grace Bible Fellowship of Prescott hosts Bible studies and discussions 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Pastor Tom Perconti brings deep, impacting, verse-by-verse teaching from the Word, followed by challenging, warm and supportive fellowship and discussion time. For more information, visit www.graceprescott.org or call 928-273-8491.

Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age or however long ago, meets the second Tuesday of each month at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St. Pastor Carol Mumford leads the group, and any community member who has lost a child may attend. This is just one of the support groups that meets each month at PUMC. Other groups offer support for those with health issues such as breathing problems, cancer, depression and fibromyalgia/chronic fatigue. Contact the church office at 928-778-1950 for more information about these groups.