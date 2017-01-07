Calendar of Events: Jan. 7 - Jan. 12

Ongoing

“The Four Elements” Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St. On display through Feb. 11. The classical four elements are earth, water, air and fire. The main elements of art include form, shape, line, color, space and texture. Artists represent one or all of the classical four elements in all mediums, using the main elements of art to create their pieces. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Free Youth Art Workshop, 10 a.m. at the Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89. The Museum invites kids of all ages as museum staff guides them through this winter art project to create traditional corn husk dolls. 928-778-1385 to make your reservation. www.phippenartmuseum.org.

Metropolitan Opera: Nabucco, 10:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Streamed live via satellite from New York, Verdi’s opera of ancient Babylon features Placido Domingo in the title role. $24 for adults; $20 for seniors; $12 for youth. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Family Storytime, 11 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and activities for the whole family. 928-777-1500.

Dr. Peter Gammons Miracle Service, 2 to 9 p.m. at Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St. Gammons is an Orlando, Florida-based faith healer. Three sessions, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., 4 to 5:30 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Music by Patrick Brown. Free to public.

Jerome Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. at 25 galleries and studios in Jerome. Event occurs every first Saturday. Info: Donna, 928-649-2277; or www.jeromeartwalk.com.

Saturday Night Talk Series, “The Nine Houses of Milarepa: Lessons from the Most Beloved Tale in Tibetan Buddhism,” at 7 p.m. Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Prescott Gospel Big Band in Concert, 5 p.m. at Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road. Enjoy an evening of old-time gospel music with a big band flair. In memory of John Hafer. Free; goodwill offering accepted.

Class of ’67 – Top Hits from 50 Years Ago, 3 p.m. at Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Featuring Crystal Stark and Brian Paradis. Annual salute to the Billboard Top 100 singles from 50 years ago features “Happy Together,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Somebody to Love” and “Penny Lane.” Get nostalgic with the Turtles, Neil Diamond, Jefferson Airplane and more. 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Monday, Jan. 9

Prescott CLSC Reading Circle, 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. In the Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle of Prescott, participants choose any one of the 200-plus books on the CLSC list to read and share with the group. Marjory Sente, facilitator. 928-777-1500.

iPhone Essentials class, 2 to 4 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library (PC lab upstairs). First session of three-week class, with additional classes on Jan. 16 and Jan. 23. Registration required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild roundtable of quilting demonstrations, 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look and Loos off Glassford Hill Road). Refreshments will be served. Free. Patsy, 928-925-3845.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Tuesday Morning Book Club, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Club members discuss a diverse selection of fiction and nonfiction. This month: “A Spool of Blue Thread” by Ann Tyler (2015). 928-777-1500.

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grown-ups. 928-777-1500.

Introduction to Computers, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library, PC lab on the second floor. Learn basic computer skills, including using the mouse and keyboard, working with Microsoft Windows 7 and 10, using Microsoft Word, surfing the Internet and using email. Second session of a four-week class on Tuesdays through Jan. 24. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Financial Education Seminars: “Understanding Annuities,” 3 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Learn about different types of annuities, their uses and what’s behind some of the lofty promises. Presented by the Foundation for Personal Financial Education, a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to financial awareness. The Phoenix Chapter’s mission is to provide communities with a consistent resource through unbiased classes that are free of sales. 928-777-1500.

Graphic Novel Superheroes Club, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For children, grades 4-6. Discuss “Korgi: Sprouting Wings” by Christian Slade and explore our relationships with dogs and other pets. The first 13 to register will receive a personal copy of the month’s book. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Geology Talks: “The Age of Dinosaurs in Utah’s Grand Staircase,” 6 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Christa Sadler, geologist and author, will speak about her new book, “Where Dinosaurs Roamed: Lost Worlds of Utah’s Grand Staircase.” Geology Talks is hosted by the Central Arizona Geology Club and presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library. Event includes a chance to “show and tell” and ask questions of Geology Club members. 928-777-1500.

Pink Martini Concert, 7:30 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. A blend of classical, Latin, jazz and pop music from around the world. $32-$58. Pre-show dinner available for $32 more. 928-776-2000.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Hamburger Lunch, noon to 2 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. Public welcome. $5 per person. 928-632-5185.

Writing Workshop Series: “Learn from the Pros,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Join Carol Levin and explore the writing strategies of renowned authors. Register individually or for all the sessions. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Exploring Properties of Matter, 3 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Use the scientific method to explore examples and properties of the states of matter in this kid-friendly workshop for children ages 9-13. Presented by the 4-H Yavapai County Extension. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone, 928-777-1537.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Lunch with a Librarian at the Community Center, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rowle P. Simmons Community Center, 1280 E. Rosser St. Check out books or movies, learn to place holds, get a new library card or get answers to your burning reference questions.

“The Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s Disease,” noon to 1 p.m. at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive in Prescott. In this Senior Connection seminar, Marsha Douglas Baker of Adult Care Services will provide warning signs, give statistics on those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and explain when to seek professional help. Free. RSVP to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747.

Genealogy Mentor Sessions, 1 and 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Get assistance with your genealogy research from a member of the Northern Arizona Genealogy Society. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Veterans Town Hall, 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Prescott VA, 500 Highway 89 North, in the Theater, Building 15. Speak with VA leadership, Service Line managers and subject matter experts. Kathy, 928-445-4860; Mary 928-717-7587.

Spring 2017 Choral Auditions, 4 to 6 p.m. at Yavapai College Prescott Campus, Building 15, Room 206. Auditioning for Master Chorale, directed by Arlene Hardy and Craig Ralston; Women’s Chorale, directed by Arlene Hardy; and Chamber Singers, directed by Scott Neese. Lorrie, 928-776-2045 or lorrie.vodika@yc.edu.

Book Discussion: “This Nonviolent Stuff’ll Get You Killed: How Guns Made the Civil Rights Movement,” 6 to 8 p.m. at Frantz Fanon Community Strategy Center, Prescott College. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

WORDS Book Club, 6:30 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. The WORDS Book Club (We Often Read Delightful Stories) has lively discussions of a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction. This month: “America’s First Daughter by Stephanie Dray and Laura Kamoie (2016).

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.