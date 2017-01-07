Assault charges on hold against Phoenix man who allegedly stabbed two in Prescott fight

PRESCOTT – The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office has sent back to police for further investigation the case against a man who police say stabbed two men in a fight in the alley behind Whiskey Row early Friday morning, Dec. 30.

Officers responding to a call for a fight in the alley of 102 S. Montezuma at about 12:40 a.m. first encountered Christopher Shane Gille, 39, of Phoenix, who told them he had just been in a fight with two other men and had stabbed them with a knife, Bonney said.

The officers found two men, a 25-year-old Prescott resident and a 24-year-old Texas resident, both of whom had wounds consistent with being stabbed. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined that the three men were involved in an altercation inside a Whiskey Row bar and were removed.

A short time later, the three men met in the alley and got into a fight. The 25-year-old suffered multiple stab wounds to the face, neck, and back and was transported to a Phoenix hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, Bonney said. The other man was treated for a cut to the face and released.

Gille had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, felonies, and one count of assault, a misdemeanor.

“There are no charges until Prescott Police Department completes the additional investigation and resubmits it to our office for review,” said Penny Cramer, administrative assistant to County Attorney Sheila Polk.

Gille has been released from jail, YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.