$1.5M in scholarships now available for Arizona students

Seeking scholarship money? A single online application to the Arizona Community Foundation will match students with more than 90 potential awards.

ACF’s online scholarship portal is now accepting applications for $1.5 million in awards, according to a press release.

Completing one general application for scholarships for the 2017-18 school year will automatically match applicants with every single scholarship opportunity for which they qualify. Some scholarships are given based on merit or financial need, while others are awarded to students from Yavapai County or with specific demographic characteristics.

High school seniors living in Arizona, as well as current college students and graduate-level students attending schools anywhere in the United States can apply. Scholarships are available for two-year and four-year colleges and universities as well as vocational and technical schools.

Application deadlines for scholarships vary, ranging from early spring to the end of May. ACF encourages students to apply early to maximize their opportunities of financial support, the release said.



Visit www.azfoundation.org/scholarships for the link to access the more than $1.5 million in scholarship awards and to find out more about scholarships available through ACF.