YCCA, Public Works Lunch N Learn series starts Jan. 17

The City of Prescott Public Works Department and Yavapai County Contractors Association are sponsoring a Lunch N Learn Series to help builders through sediment/erosion controls, drainage and grading inspections and public works inspections.

There will be three sessions, one each in January, February and March, each covering a different topic. They provide a chance to interact with city staff, ask questions and get answers.

Up first, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, is “Erosion and Sediment Controls.” Learn which Best Management Practices (BMPs) work and which won’t. Also covered: Sediment is your enemy and “Do You Wattle or Not?”

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the topic is “Grading and Drainage Inspections.” Give input on proposed inspections changes. Final permits easier and faster.

On Wednesday, March 29, learn all about “Public Works Inspections. What Does Public Works Look for and Why?”

All Lunch N Learn series sessions will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Prescott City Hall Council Chambers, 201 S. Cortez St.

For questions or to RSVP for the first session, call Gwen at the Public Works Department, 928-777-1130, or Sandy at YCCA, 928-778-0040.