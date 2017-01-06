Unoccupied home burglaries trending higher, Prescott police say

PRESCOTT – Several unoccupied homes, listed for sale, have been burglarized in the past few months, and police are asking for the community’s help in catching those responsible.

Deputy Police Chief Amy Bonney said the thieves appear to be getting into the houses from the garage, forcing doors open.

“They then remove appliances from the homes, such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, and even toilets,” Bonney said.

Police have had trouble pinpointing when the crimes occurred, because since the homes are unoccupied, the owners don’t report the break-ins immediately.

Six separate incidents have been reported in different neighborhoods, Bonney said, and police are asking for residents to report any unusual activity at homes for sale.

She added that police believe there is more than one suspect, and would be driving a vehicle large enough to remove appliances.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Det. Jack Shapiro at 928-777-1983 or make an anonymous tip to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Callers to Silent Witness

don’t have to give their name and can be eligible for a cash reward.