Senior Menus for the week of Monday, Jan. 9, to Friday, Jan. 13

Prescott Meals-on-Wheels serves from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott; 445-7630. Menus subject to change.

Monday: American goulash, broccoli, corn with peppers, cornbread, oranges.

Tuesday: Breaded and baked fish, tator barrels, peas and carrots, mixed green salad, roll, pineapple chunks.

Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, carrots, kidney bean salad, biscuit, citrus salad, brownie.

Thursday: Meat lasagna, Italian green beans, spinach salad, garlic bread, mandarin oranges.

Friday: Chicken cordon bleu, roasted potatoes, carrots, three bean salad, bread, apricots.

Prescott Valley Senior Nutrition Program serves from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 772-3337, casapv.net. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Chicken tenders with ranch dip, peas and onions, mac and cheese, fruit.

Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich on toasted bun, California veggies, fruit cobbler with ice cream.

Wednesday: Lemon pepper fish, cole slaw, broccoli florets, buttered corn, fruity pudding.

Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed veggies, carrot-raisin salad, cupcake with ice cream.

Friday: French toast with syrup, scrambled eggs, hash browns with bacon bits, fruit salad.

Chino Valley Senior Center Nutrition Program, 1021 W. Butterfield 636-9114 serves from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Cuban sandwich (Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, grilled on French roll), potato salad, broccoli casserole, fruit muffins.

Tuesday: Beef tacos, cheese and chicken enchiladas in mild green sauce, mexi-corn, cabbage slaw, pineapple chunks.

Wednesday: Roast beef, roasted potatoes, carrots and onion, kidney bean salad, whole grain rolls and butter, fruit salad, ice cream social.

Thursday: Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes with cream gravy, green beans, spinach, cheddar and onion bake, mandarin orange, pineapple fluff.

Friday: Baked chicken, fried potatoes and leeks, broccoli salad, whole grain bread, peaches and cream with nutmeg.