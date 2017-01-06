Obituary: Rebecca L. Moysey

Rebecca L. Moysey, age 61, of Dewey, Arizona, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, at the Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek, Ohio. She was born Aug. 16, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Glenn G. and Ruby L. (Craig) Moysey, Jr. She was formerly employed by both Dayton and Cincinnati Children’s Hospitals; she was involved with the CCHS Network support group and awareness; she was a volunteer for Big Brother /Big Sister; she was a volunteer for Horses with H.E.A.R.T. in Chino Valley, Arizona; and was a member of the Prescott Progressives. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son Louie Gabbard. She is survived by her daughters Nikki (Keith) Hardy of Vandalia, Ohio, and Malinda (Charles) Cook of Fairborn, Ohio; son Jeffrey Gabbard, Jr. of Eaton, Ohio; grandchildren Ryan (fiancé Amanda) Cook, Nathan (Tiffany) Hardy, Harley (Dirk) Severt, Nicholas Hardy, Coby Cook, Hunter Rose and Jacob Hardy; five great grandchildren; sisters Elizabeth (Douglas) Elliott, Jr. of Oxford, Ohio, and Brenda (Myron) Swartz of New Paris, Ohio; brother Glenn Moysey III of Florence, Kentucky; numerous nieces and nephews; and special four-legged canine companions Spencer and Heidi. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, from 1 p.m. until time of memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main St., Eaton, Ohio.

Interment will be private at Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Horses with H.E.A.R.T., 2705 South St. Highway 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323 or CCHS Foundation, P.O. Box 230087, Encinitas, CA 92023. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.