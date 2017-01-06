Obituary: Margaret Ann Elkins (Peggy)

Margaret Ann Elkins (Peggy) passed away on Dec. 26, 2016, in her home of 11 years at Granite Creek Rehab Facility. Margaret, beloved daughter, mother and grandmother is survived by her son, Richard Elkins; three grandchildren, Teresa Walsh, Rebecca Davis and Michael Soubie; 10 great -grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Margaret lived the majority of her life here in Prescott, spending many years working in the medical field at Arizona Pioneers’ home and later getting her nursing degree and working at Yavapai Regional Medical Center for several more years.

Margaret cared for many people throughout her time in Prescott and was a major life force to her family and friends.

Margaret was a woman who radiated dependability, strength, love and kindness in all phases of life. She was there for and loved her family unconditionally.

A gravesite memorial service will be held at Mountain view Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at 2 p.m. Flowers can be delivered to 3915 N. Navajo Drive Prescott Valley, Arizona 86314.

Information provided by survivors.