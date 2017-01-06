No. 19 ASU women beat Utah 66-44

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Quinn Dornstauder had 15 points and nine rebounds, and No. 19 Arizona State used a 22-5 first quarter to cruise past Utah 66-44 on Friday night.
Dornstauder was 6 of 14 from the floor. Reili Richardson added 10 points and five assists for the Sun Devils (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference). Robbi Ryan also had 10 points, and Sophie Brunner chipped in four points and 10 rebounds for Arizona State, which outrebounded the Utes 48-32.
It was the Sun Devils sixth straight win over Utah (12-2, 1-2), which has lost two of three, including to then-No. 10 UCLA 67-56 on Dec. 30.
Ryan scored seven points in the first quarter, and Dornstauder finished with six points in the first half as the Sun Devils built a 34-15 lead. Utah’s 15 points at the break matched the fewest Arizona State has allowed in a half this season.
Tanaeya Boclair had 17 points to lead Utah.
