NAZ Suns lose 8th straight game

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The Northern Arizona Suns appeared ready to snap a seven-game losing streak and put a dismal month of December behind them on Friday night, Jan. 6.

Despite playing their first home contest in two weeks at Prescott Valley Event Center (PVEC), the Suns couldn’t halt their slide, however, falling 111-98 to the Canton (Ohio) Charge.

In an NBA Development League inter-conference clash, the Western Conference Pacific Division Suns’ record dropped to 10-9 overall and 8-4 at PVEC. They’ve lost eight straight.

The Eastern Conference Central Division Charge improved to 11-8. Canton, the farm club for the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers and one of the hottest teams in the league, has won five in a row.

NAZ, which went 6-1 in November, struggled in December, compiling a 4-7 mark. The Suns began Friday 4-1/2 games behind the Pacific Division-leading L.A. D-Fenders. But NAZ’s players aren’t panicking.

“We’ve just got to be disciplined, man,” Suns center Johnny O’Bryant said. “One of the things we struggle with [in games] is momentum swings. We’ve got to fight those off. I love these guys. I’ve never lost eight games in a row [as a player], but there’s no bad vibe. Nobody’s arguing or bickering.”

Suns forward Eli Millsap, rated 10th in the D-League’s weekly Top 25 Prospect Watch list, scored a team-high 25 points to go along with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. O’Bryant, 21st on that watch list, tallied a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Starting point guard Askia Booker, who’s still recovering from a nagging groin injury, scored 20 points and registered three assists.

“Me jumping back into a few losses [coming off the injury] – it’s tough, because the guys don’t know exactly what we need,” Booker said. “Me sitting on the bench and evaluating these games that we lost, I’m just trying to bring that leadership. We have enough veterans to get us out of this.”

Starting forward Derrick Jones Jr., who left the game in the fourth quarter with a right ankle sprain, followed with 12 points. Xavier Silas added 12 points, too.

Jones Jr. said he stepped on a Charge player’s foot while trying to shoot a gap on defense.

“It’s just a little bit of a sprain – I’ll be fine,” he added. “It’s not too serious.”

Canton D-League All-Star guard Quinn Cook, ranked 14th on the watch list, scored a game-high 34 points, dished six assists and grabbed six rebounds. Cook converted 4-of-7 3-pointers and went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

“That’s what he does, and that’s why he’s on the floor a lot,” Charge coach Nate Reinking said of Cook’s clutch-shooting ability. “When they’re making their run, he just finds a way to make a basket that kind of stops the run and it keeps us stable throughout.”

The Charge’s Chris Evans (20 points, seven rebounds, three steals), Eric Moreland (11 points, 12 rebounds), John Holland (16 points) and Gerald Beverly (16 points, eight boards) were other key factors.

Canton led 34-30 after a fast-paced first quarter, as hot-shooting guard Cook and Evans scored 12 points and 10 points, respectively.

But the turning point came in the second period, when Canton outscored the Suns 30-20 to extend their lead to 64-50 at halftime.

In the first half, NAZ went cold from the field, converting only 38 percent (17-of-45), and struggled to hang onto the ball. The Charge scored 10 of its points on nine Suns turnovers in the opening half, while NAZ converted six 3-pointers and 11 for the contest.

The Suns outscored the Charge 48-47 in the second half, but they could not overcome timely buckets from Cook. Canton outrebounded the Suns 51-44.

“Some of these things are rookie mistakes,” Suns coach Ty Ellis said. “There are certain things I can’t coach. I can’t coach energy. I can’t coach effort. I won’t coach energy and I won’t coach effort. And those guys who are not bringing energy and effort, that will be addressed. In the second half we played our basketball.”

NAZ will have a quick turnaround, as it visits the struggling Reno Bighorns (6-13 going into Friday) for a division clash at 8 p.m. today, Jan. 7.

Canton also will play tonight, traveling to the Salt Lake City Stars for a 7 p.m. tipoff.

