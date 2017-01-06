Letter: Our community

EDITOR:
Being a Prescott native, I sometimes forget what a wonderful community this is to live in.
On Christmas Eve, while helping my mother into our vehicle at Safeway in Prescott, I dropped my wallet in the snow. Several hours later I noticed my wallet was missing and, to my horror, it was Christmas Eve and the store was closed.
My husband and I went to the Safeway parking lot late in the evening with a snow shovel in hopes we would find the wallet. After an uneventful shoveling, I waited, hoping someone found my wallet and turned it in to customer service.
Christmas morning I was rewarded with a miracle and a very kind, thoughtful person had turned my wallet in – everything intact! I can’t thank this person enough for their honesty. I will never forget their kindness.
I can’t imagine too many other communities where something like this would happen.
Barb DeWitt
Prescott
Comments
HoratioRosen 43 minutes ago
Thank you for a wonderful letter. May God bless the person who returned the wallet to you.
papalou 7 minutes ago
Wrong! My brother's family and our family went into a very nice restaurant in Scottsdale. When we given our tab, my brother noticed his wallet was missing. In a panic, he went outside to look for it. In the meantime, I had asked the waiter if anyone had found a wallet. He said yes, that a gentleman found it on the pavement in the parking lot about the same time we had entered the restaurant. So Barb, Prescott is not the only place where decent people live.