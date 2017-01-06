Letter: Fascism letter

EDITOR:
Rebuttal: Fascism ahead, by P. Houlahan:
Mr. Houlahan seems to have forgotten that President Obama had a Democratic majority in both the House and Senate for the first two years of his presidency.
Obamacare plus other socialist legislation were rammed down our throats. The majority of the people objected to it and in 2010 election, voted in a Republican House to stop Obama’s agenda. Then in 2014, the electorate voted in a Republican Senate.
Yes, Mr. Houlahan, the people rejected Obama and sent Republicans to Congress to stop him. So, stop whining.
Donald Trump has a Republican Senate and House. If the people do not like what he does the next two years, they can elect a Democrat Congress in 2018. That is our system, isn’t it great!?
John Beal
Dewey
LibertyMark 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Succinct and pithy, John. Well done.
ParkerAnderson 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
The typical cry has been that the Democrats had control of the House and Senate for the first two years of the Obama administration and were able to do anything they wanted. Conservatives are trusting that people have very short memories. During those first two years, the GOP opposition resurrected a Senate procedural move (that had not been exercised in many years) wherein nothing could get done without a "supermajority" of 60 votes. Therefore, not much got then either, as the Democrats did not command a 60 vote majority. Obamacare passed because the Dems picked up an Independent Senator for the 60th vote.
If the Democrats had been able to do anything they wanted those first two years, we would have single-payer universal health care now instead of Obamacare. That was the original plan, remember?
CopJoe 1 hour ago
That is, indeed, how our system works Mr. Beal. And I agree that, "It is great". Once elected through our electoral process the President takes control of the head administrative position and changes get made or don't dependent upon the president and his/her abilities to work together with other law makers for the betterment of the country and her people. If the people aren't satisfied or a term limit is in place a new President is chosen by the electoral process and we are off and running again. I love it.