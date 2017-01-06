Letter: Fascism letter

EDITOR:

Rebuttal: Fascism ahead, by P. Houlahan:

Mr. Houlahan seems to have forgotten that President Obama had a Democratic majority in both the House and Senate for the first two years of his presidency.



Obamacare plus other socialist legislation were rammed down our throats. The majority of the people objected to it and in 2010 election, voted in a Republican House to stop Obama’s agenda. Then in 2014, the electorate voted in a Republican Senate.

Yes, Mr. Houlahan, the people rejected Obama and sent Republicans to Congress to stop him. So, stop whining.



Donald Trump has a Republican Senate and House. If the people do not like what he does the next two years, they can elect a Democrat Congress in 2018. That is our system, isn’t it great!?

John Beal

Dewey