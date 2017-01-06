Ibarra misses open layup with 5.7 seconds to play, Eagles lose (Photo Gallery)

PRESCOTT — Joseph Jewell scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds, but Gilbert Ibarra missed a wide-open layup off a well-designed inbounds play with 5.7 seconds to play and the Embry-Riddle men’s basketball team lost 58-57 to UC-Merced on Thursday night.

Ibarra scored 10 points on 4 of 12 shooting, grabbed eight rebounds and had two assists for the Eagles, which have lost four of their last five games.

“It does, it stings,” Embry-Riddle coach Eric Fundalewicz said about his club’s difficult loss. “But, I really feel like we only gave about 7 minutes worth of total effort. We were there, but I don’t think we weren’t totally there.”

Fundalewicz added his team struggled in a first half that saw them shoot just 37 percent (10-27) from the field, including a dismal 1 of 10 from beyond the arc.

“The first half kind of let us down a little bit, our defense was great but our offense kind of let us down,” Fundalewicz said. “That doesn’t happen to us very often.”

The Eagles (4-11, 1-2 Cal-Pac) were just 2 of 15 from the three-point line on the game.

Trailing 26-24 to begin the second half, Embry-Riddle surrendered a 10-2 run by the Bobcats on back-to-back 3-pointers from Aaron Laflin and never recovered.

Laflin finished with a game-high 17 points on 6 of 14 shooting from the field, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, while twin brother Matt Laflin finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

“We knew this team … last season, the twins they have, they really shot the lights out,” Embry-Riddle guard Gregory Edwards said. “So we knew we had to be ready for that this year. I think we were, but what killed us was that stretch when they hit all their three’s.”

UC-Merced (2-11, 1-1 Cal-Pac) coach Kevin Pham said Fundalewicz is a great coach and his Eagles club is always well prepared, so he was pleased to escape with a win.

“Just one execution down the stretch could have changed the outcome of the ball game,” Pham said about Ibarra’s missed opportunity. “Thankfully, we hit some shots tonight. Both teams played hard, and we feel for Embry-Riddle, but our guys deserve to win.”

NEXT UP

Embry-Riddle hosts California Maritime Academy (8-8, 1-0 Cal-Pac) on Saturday, Jan. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

