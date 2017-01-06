Finding His Way

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Michael Bryson’s approach to playing the game of basketball hasn’t changed much since his childhood days on the playgrounds of Sacramento.

And what exactly is that approach? It begins and ends with one word: Passion.

His smooth right-handed jumper isn’t something learned overnight, it took a mind-numbing amount of reps to achieve its perfect form. His defensive mindset? It was addressed and improved upon in college. As for his leadership ability, that continues to grow by leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Northern Arizona Suns coach Tyrone Ellis.

Those aspects of Bryson’s game may fail to improve without a burning desire to play the game of basketball the right way, and Bryson credited his father with instilling that passion.

“He’s always been a big part of my life in terms of my development,” Bryson said, adding he focused on basketball while growing up and didn’t spend much time with other sports because education was his parents’ top priority.

“My parents always told me that I couldn’t do [multiple sports], so basketball always took a precedence,” Bryson said.

Born in Merced, California, Bryson’s parents always supported his desire to play the game, and his father played a substantial role.

“My dad still plays to this day, 50-years old and still playing men’s league,” Bryson said with a laugh. “He’s a big motivation for me wanting to get into basketball.”

As a child, Bryson, the No. 8 overall selection in October’s NBA D-League Draft, remembers spending hours in the gym watching his father, James, play basketball in local recreation leagues.

“During timeouts I’d run out on the floor and get some shots up. Then when the timeout was over, I’d run to the bench and sit with the team,” Bryson said. “Going to those games was a big thing for me.”

Bryson, a 6-foot-4 rookie guard, grew up admiring Sacramento Kings players such as Mike Bibby, Doug Christie and Peja Stojakovic.

“As a kid, I always enjoyed shooting. I’d go outside and shoot for hours, to the point where the neighbors would come outside and yell at us and say it’s too late for us to be bouncing the ball outside. I didn’t care,” Bryson said.

After he wasn’t highly recruited out of Foothill High School where he averaged 20.3 points per game as a senior, Bryson chose to begin his collegiate career at the University of California-Santa Barbara.

“I saw the campus, the environment, not only the ocean, but the team, the culture there, it felt right at home. It felt more so like a family,” Bryson said.

It was at UC-Santa Barbara where Bryson forged a relationship with current Phoenix Suns forward Alan Williams, so when the two met again during last July’s NBA summer league action in Las Vegas, it was a dream come true.

“Being able to go on to a team with a teammate and a brother that I’ve had for three years in college … you can’t compare that to anything,” Bryson said.

Williams, along with Suns rookie and former Kentucky standout Tyler Ulis, was assigned to the parent club’s D-League affiliate in Prescott Valley on Dec. 14, a 107-93 Suns loss to Santa Cruz.

Once again, he was side-by-side with Bryson.

“That’s my little brother, so, anytime I get to come see him is great,” Williams said. “He was excited for me to get the chance to come up here, and I was excited to play with him so it was cool.”

Now two months into his professional career, Bryson continues to mold himself into an all-around player, focusing mostly on “effort.”

“If I’m going to do something, I need to do it to my fullest potential and put all my effort into it,” Bryson said, adding he’s paid special attention to his defense this season.

“Every time I step on the floor, I have a match up and I think, ‘OK, you’re not scoring on me.’ I don’t care, I’ll foul out before they score on me,” he said.

And as for those NBA dreams, his “almost made it” mentality keeps him sharp.

“That’s the kind of mentality you have to have,” Bryson said. “You have to stay hungry enough to know you’re not there yet, but you have to understand that you are in a good position and you must make the most of it.”

