Feature Home: 1800 Fall Creek Lane | Prescott | $2,450,000

This Guy Naus custom home is one of Hassayampa’s finest. Inspired by views of Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte, it is situated between the 4th and 5th greenways of the private, 71.2 USGA-rated Capital Canyon Club golf course designed by Tom Weiskopf. No expense was spared in this breathtaking 6,548 SF custom home, from its mesquite and travertine floors, state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen with Viking appliance package, Alder cabinetry and doors throughout, to beautiful onyx and granite countertops. Its 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths are luxurious with a master suite that is a true retreat. So many custom touches you must see this beautiful home to appreciate all the exquisite details. Also enjoy a private entry with custom water feature and extensive professional landscape and lighting surrounding the property. Expansive decks with trifold doors to bring the outside in, and additional features that include a 4-car tandem garage, large workshop, humidified wine cellar and large bar with pool table area. Simply fabulous! MLS #998644

