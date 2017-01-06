Editorial: Politics should not be ‘hate crime’

Hate crimes. The two words easily paint a picture – the beating and torture of Matthew Wayne Shepard, who was left to die near Laramie, Wyoming, in 1998. He was a gay student of University of Wyoming.
Another: four black people from Chicago were charged with hate crimes Thursday in connection with a video broadcast live on Facebook that showed a mentally disabled white man being beaten and taunted, threatened with a knife and forced to drink from a toilet, according to the Associated Press.
Finally, police are investigating who was responsible for recently twisting a Menorah outside a Chandler, Arizona, home into the shape of a swastika. The religious symbol made from PVC pipe was displayed in the front yard as part of Hanukkah, the AP reported. No arrests have been made.
Following the Chandler incident, police said the discovery was disturbing but added it wasn’t the place of police to deem an offense as a hate crime. Officials say the hate-crime designation would be an enhancement to be considered when people are sentenced.
Good to know – but, coupled with what a state lawmaker wants, so much more could be designated as hate crimes.
Just imagine the 2016 political season.
Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, according to Capitol Media Services, said he wants to expand laws that allow enhanced penalties for those who attack someone based on things like race and religion … to also include political beliefs.
He got the idea while watching a video on TV “of these two guys beating the crap out of some Trump supporter.”
Kavanagh says it was clear that the reason for the attack was that the victim was supporting Donald Trump.
While he adds “that’s worse than beating somebody up for some other reason,” I think this is getting a little out of hand.
Sad about that beating? Yes, anything like that is bad.
Enhancing the penalty because it was about politics? That’s going too far.
You would have to lock up more than half of Washington, D.C., or anyone in or around any state Legislature.
That’s ridiculous. What’s next?
Consider that some of these things (race, for example) are not in one’s control to change. But political beliefs can evolve, and do change. I know someone who was a Republican decades ago, was a Democrat in 2016, and now says they are independent.
I’d bet their stance(s) have changed too.
Try again, Mr. Kavanagh. As the legislative session begins, please remember to work on and pass bills that will truly help the people of this state.
OldGringo 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
I originally posted this under the article about the bill, but it bears repeating.
And so it begins ! With the election of Trump and the huge Republican majorities in both State's and Federal governments, many more freedoms we hold dear will be taken away by the Party of No. The United States will become a twisted Orwellian country, under their "My way or the highway" rule. Discount our Intelligence community, choose the word of an accused rapist over the NSA, CIA, and FBI. Gut health insurance for millions of people who have never had it before, with the old "the check is in the mail" answer to what will replace it Defund Planned Parenthood, who provides so much more than abortions to low income families.Get rid of that pesky Ethics Watchdog committee. It's just too big a list .
larryb 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Well, I guess I'll just go to the jail house and knock on the door. I'm SURE they'll let me in now. After all, I hate everything and everybody. That should pretty much cover it. Say, do they still have cable in prison? LOL Kavanagh has MAJOR issues. Geeesshhh!!!
BubbaGump 1 hour, 14 minutes ago
Define Hate speech: speech expressing hatred of a particular group of people — Hate speech in a sentence. (https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/Hate%20speech)
larryb 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
Hate speech in a sentence: "I hate stupid questions." How's that?
papalou 18 minutes ago
Obama's exit speech did nothing more than reiterate everything that he did not do in his eight years as president. He could leave with his office with another speech, that would be a positive, lasting legacy. He could tone done down the political hate and violence in the country with a strong message against political and race hate by not playing the blame game. What is troubling, is he vowed to be a presence with the Democrats fight against all of the newly elected president's programs. As a former firefighter, I have learned that the best to put out a fire, is to cool it down.